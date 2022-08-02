Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,607. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

