Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 928,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

