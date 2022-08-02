Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EWY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 96,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,741. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

