Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 4,308 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 9,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,851. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

