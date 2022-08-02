Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 47,261 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,749,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,966,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

