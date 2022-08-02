Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 341,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Mandiant accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the first quarter worth $221,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Mandiant by 334,307.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mandiant

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,047. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

