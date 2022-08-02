Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €178.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($183.51) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($170.10) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($197.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($202.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($165.98) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €173.05 ($178.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($174.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €158.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €158.94.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.