Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €188.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($193.81) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €188.00 ($193.81) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($193.81) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($159.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($129.90) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR WCH opened at €144.95 ($149.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €117.80 ($121.44) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($192.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

