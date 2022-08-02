Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 2,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,612. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

