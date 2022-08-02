Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of CXDO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,561. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 355,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $980,614.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,949,688 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 28,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,727.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,034,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,103,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 355,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $980,614.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 529,567 shares of company stock worth $1,496,334 and sold 36,000 shares worth $99,080. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

