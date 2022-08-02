Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a P/E ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

