Crocs’ (CROX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,869. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,406.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

