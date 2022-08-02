CropperFinance (CRP) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $365,002.93 and $11,099.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,790.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

