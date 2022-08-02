Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Crown has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $455,422.31 and approximately $35.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00585253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00263328 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015977 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,232,226 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.