CryptoBlades (SKILL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007498 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.51 million and $867,852.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,210 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

