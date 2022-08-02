CryptoBlades (SKILL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007498 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.51 million and $867,852.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,210 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
