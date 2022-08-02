CryptoTycoon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,262.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00008611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $293,433.69 and approximately $16,262.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,974 coins and its circulating supply is 145,791 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.