CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 29,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX Price Performance
CSX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 231,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,466. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
