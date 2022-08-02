CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 29,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 231,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,466. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

