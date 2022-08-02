CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 65,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,027. The stock has a market cap of $743.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

