CTO Realty Growth’s (CTO) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,787. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 116.71%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $643,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

