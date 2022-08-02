Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,235. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

