Curate (XCUR) Achieves Market Cap of $667,769.63

Curate (XCUR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Curate has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $667,769.63 and approximately $704,490.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,467,534 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

