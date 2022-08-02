Curecoin Hits Market Cap of $499,672.36 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $499,672.36 and $182.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00253965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,415,651 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

