CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY22 guidance at $8.20-8.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,626,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,103,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.