Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $40.80

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,387.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $40.80 or 0.00176514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005586 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00553017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

