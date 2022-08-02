Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Hits $0.0064

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $245,364.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.