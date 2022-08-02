D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges.

