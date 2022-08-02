D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $237,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

