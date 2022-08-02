D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

