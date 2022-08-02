DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DallasNews by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in DallasNews by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DallasNews Price Performance

DallasNews Announces Dividend

Shares of DALN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912. DallasNews has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

About DallasNews

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

