Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,831 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 7.0% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $364,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

