Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

DRI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.61. 6,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,656. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

