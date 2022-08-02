Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,578,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 3,647,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,638,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Datadog by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4,416.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

