Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $501,250.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. 3,647,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,538. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,638,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.