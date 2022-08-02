Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Datasea stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,847. Datasea has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.10.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 153.88% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

