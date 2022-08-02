DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

