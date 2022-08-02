DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita
In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.