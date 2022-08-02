DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. 1,660,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,102. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

