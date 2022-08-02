DecentBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $53,270.94 and $68.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

