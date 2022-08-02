Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.00.

DECK stock opened at $314.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

