DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $105.10 or 0.00460565 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DPI is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

