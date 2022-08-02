Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $20.37 million and $61.86 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00010400 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
Dego Finance Coin Profile
DEGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dego Finance Coin Trading
