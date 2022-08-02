dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNTL. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

TSE:DNTL opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.69. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

