DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,387 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,659. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

