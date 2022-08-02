Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50). Approximately 177,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 45,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

The company has a market cap of £29.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.66.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

