Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $35.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

