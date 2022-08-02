Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $35.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

