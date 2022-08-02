Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 2,341,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.77) to €16.30 ($16.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.36) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

