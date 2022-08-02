Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.86) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($62.58) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BAS traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.34 ($44.68). 2,654,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a one year low of €39.33 ($40.54) and a one year high of €69.52 ($71.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

