Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $36,760.08 and $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

