Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $453,085.62 and approximately $1,737.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

