Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DVN opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 453,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.