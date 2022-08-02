DeXe Price Reaches $3.88 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00016984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeXe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,424 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeXe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.